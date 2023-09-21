– During a recent interview with Under the Ring that was recorded ahead of AEW Grand Slam, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander discussed returning to the ring from injury and the development of her onscreen character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kris Statlander on her return from injury: “I came back and I feel like now in this version of Kris that has come back from injury a second time and has gone through super fun alien and very serious. I feel like we are trying to find the balance of a good in-between of a fun, very cool awesome person that can also be serious when she needs to be.”

On wanting to have fun with her character: “I feel like a lot of people feel that way, but that is kind of who I am. I can’t be too serious all the time because that’s just not fun, and I like having fun, and I like laughing and making people laugh. I’m in a group with the Best Friends, and they’re all a group of goofballs also, so it’s hard not to have fun when you’re with them.”

Statlander will in action for this week’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, teaming with Hook and Orange Cassidy against Team 2point0 and Anna Jay. The show airs on Friday, September 22 at 10:00 pm EST on TNT.