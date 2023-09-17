Mixed Trios Match Set for AEW Rampage Grand Slam

– AEW released a new digital exclusive video setting up a mixed trios match for this week’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam show. Team 2point0 (Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) confronted Hook backstage, before being backed up by Orange Cassidy. Anna Jay and then joined in to back up 2point0, and then Kris Statlander came in to back up Cassidy and Hook. So it now looks like it will be the team of 2point0 and Anna Jay vs. Hook, Cassidy, and Statlander in a mixed trios match on Friday, September 22.

This week’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam show will be two hours. It will be broadcast on tape delay on Friday at 10:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony (c) vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Dark Order

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin & Sting

* Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay vs. Hook, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander