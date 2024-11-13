Kris Statlander Explains Why She Ended Partnership With Stokely Hathaway

Kris Statlander was partnered with Stokely Hathaway for around a year before the pair recently stopped working together. In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Statlander explained why she split from her former manager.

She said: “I mean, well, for the most part, the billing statement was kind of the big, that’s mostly what happened. We had a common goal in destroying Willow and I think we accomplished that. I think we just didn’t have any sort of, we didn’t have any goals after that. The goal was to take care of her. After that, I think we just kind of decided, you know what, the job is done. It’s kind of like a handshake, you helped me, I helped you, we’ll see if our paths cross again in the future or something. Then, he tried to pass a Spanish quiz and put my [CMLL] title shot on the line that I rightfully won. He put that on the line without me knowing, lost it. So, not my fault.“