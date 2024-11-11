Kris Statlander On The Growth of AEW Women’s Division: ‘I’m Thankful To Be A Part of It’

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about the growth and current state of the women’s division in AEW, which she’s grateful to be part of. Statlander is set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at Full Gear on November 23.

She said: “Obviously, it’s amazing. We’re getting multiple matches a show. I think it’s because we are, so many women are just continuing to step up their game on a consistent basis and try so hard and we have so much to prove all of the time, but we are proving it. We are showing that we are one of the most exciting parts of every show that we are a part of. It’s very humbling and honoring to be a part of it and to constantly be, no, this is what you want to watch. There’s so much going on and I’m thankful to be a part of it in any amount. There’s so many people that I have never worked with and that I haven’t wrestled that I want to wrestle. I feel like that just keeps me wanting to keep working on myself and improving and stepping up my game all the day so people don’t just see me and think I’m a one trick pony. I’m gonna keep changing everything I do and keep improving myself. I want to put on great matches with everyone that I can. There’s so many girls that I haven’t wrestled and I have to beat up every single one of them as soon as possible, I don’t know what we’re waiting for.“