Kris Statlander’s AEW Dynamite Opponent Will be Amber Nova

– As previously reported, Kris Statlander is returning to action later tomorrow on AEW Dynamite. This will be her first match after being out for almost 11 months due to injury. AEW later confirmed her opponent for tomorrow’s match, who will be Amber Nova. Here’s the updated AEW Dynamite lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)

* Falls Count Anywhere for AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Mike Tyson as Special Enforcer: Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood

* Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut

* Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova