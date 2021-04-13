wrestling / News
Kris Statlander’s AEW Dynamite Opponent Will be Amber Nova
– As previously reported, Kris Statlander is returning to action later tomorrow on AEW Dynamite. This will be her first match after being out for almost 11 months due to injury. AEW later confirmed her opponent for tomorrow’s match, who will be Amber Nova. Here’s the updated AEW Dynamite lineup:
* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)
* Falls Count Anywhere for AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Matt Hardy
* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet
* Mike Tyson as Special Enforcer: Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood
* Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut
* Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova
Wednesday on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama the #GalaxysFavoriteAlien @callmekrisstat (accompanied by Best Friends) returns to the ring after nearly 1 year, but it’s a tough task as @AEW GM TonyKhan has matched her vs. one of the top independent stars @AmberNova73! pic.twitter.com/QfAJmvOjOV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
