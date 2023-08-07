Kurt Angle On If He Has Heat With Baron Corbin, Says Corbin Can Make It To Main Event Level

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Baron Corbin while taking fan questions. Angle lost his retirement match in 2019 at WWE WrestleMania 35 to Corbin despite pushing to have John Cena be his last opponent. It was done as a favor to Vince McMahon. Corbin is currently working in NXT. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he has heat with Corbin: “I do not have heat with Baron Corbin. He wasn’t my first choice to retire me at WrestleMania. I made that very well known, but I didn’t mind having him there. I didn’t mind wrestling him for it.”

On Corbin struggling on the main roster: “The problem with Baron is right after he beat me, they pushed him hard. He won King of the Ring, became King Baron, King Corbin, or whatever it was. And then they changed it to Happy Corbin. I don’t know what the hell they were thinking. So, you know, at that point, he was kind of dwindling, and then they came back with the ‘Lone Wolf Baron Corbin, I think, is what it was. And he started coming back up again. But I don’t think he’s had the opportunity that he deserves. I think that they could push him a little harder, and I think that he would be in a much better place if they did that. I just don’t know if they’re not crazy about him or what it is, but he is talented. He’s really good. He can kind of promo just as well as anybody else. He’s great in the ring. So I don’t know what the problem is. He’s talented enough to make it to the main event level and stay there.”

