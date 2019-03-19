wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Says Baron Corbin Farewell Match At WrestleMania Not ‘Most Popular Decision’
Kurt Angle took to Instagram following RAW to comment on his farewell match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. He acknowledged that the match isn’t “the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective.” This follows Angle’s wife calling the choice of Corbin ‘very underwhelming.’
“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th. Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is. #itstrue #wrestlemania35 #wwe #wrestling”
