Kurt Angle On What Influenced Him To Call Chris Jericho The Greatest of All Time

Kurt Angle believes Chris Jericho has surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the greatest of all time. He made those comments during The Kurt Angle Show back in March. He has since followed up on the comments and expanded as to why Jericho is the G.O.A.T. during a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

His original comments about Jericho being the G.O.A.T: “Chris, I want to tell you this. I’ve always thought Shawn Michaels was the greatest of all time. And I’m not saying this to blow smoke up your ass, but what you’ve been able to accomplish in AEW, and how long you’ve been able to have this career, I think that you have taken over Shawn as the greatest of all time.”

On why Jericho is the G.O.A.T and what influenced his opinion: “What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing and innovating himself and being able to be as effective as he is in the business this late in his career, at 51, 52 years of age, and being in the business for over 30 years.”

“He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, and he’s very talented. So, I put him up there with Shawn Michaels, but now, after being in AEW and doing the things he’s doing now, he has to be the greatest of all time, especially (for) the amount of years he put in.”