Kurt Angle Recalls Hardcore Holly Attacking Rene Dupree With Chair At WWE Event

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Hardcore Holly beating up Rene Dupree at a WWE house show with a steel chair in the mid-2000s because Dupree tried to cover up getting a speeding ticket while borrowing Holly’s rental car to go to the gym. You can check out some highlights below:

On the incident: “It wasn’t just an ass-kicking, okay? Rene Dupree was in the ring. And Bob waited till Rene got done, but he went out to the ring with a chair, got in the ring and started pounding the s**t out of Renee with a chair. Rene is blocking it, the chair shots. And he gets out of the ring, and Bob chases him backstage. He gets back there and whacks him a few more times. It was like, ‘Holy crap, man, what is going on? Why did he do that?'”

On the reason for the attack: “What happened was, the reason why Rene Dupree got his ass handed to him by Bob Holly, especially with a chair, is because Renee borrowed Bob Holly’s car the day before to go to the gym and he parked it illegally. He got a ticket and supposedly threw it away without Bob knowing. So it’s a rental car that’s under Bob Holly’s name. Then when the rental company got the ticket, they sent it to Bob. And Bob was like, ‘What the frick,’ you know? Then, he did his homework and found out that the gym was on the same street that the ticket was on, and that they gave the ticket to Rene. So Bob put two and two together and said, ‘This son of a bitch tore up the ticket, didn’t give it to me, and didn’t pay it. Nothing. Just tore it up.’

“So whether that’s true or not, I don’t know. But that’s what Bob Holly assumed. Rene denied it. I think anybody’s going to deny that at that point in time. But Bob just was pissed, he was really pissed. We [WWE stars] were like, ‘Why is Bob running right now? Why is Bob beating the s**t out of Rene Dupree with a chair right now?’ He had welts on his head from the chair shots. I felt really badly for Rene, man.”

On who had heat over the incident: ‘Renee, because everybody was fearful of Bob. But we love you, Bob. No [don’t mess with Bob]. I remember when I broke his arm and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t, [he’s going to] beat me up or get into a fight with me.’ I mean, not that I can’t handle my own but why would I want to mess with Bob? He’s a badass.”

