Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA, one of his favorite wrestler’s court stories in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA and why he thinks the faction doesn’t get enough credit: “We had a great program with the Front Line – Samoa Joe and AJ [Styles]. That was a lot of fun to do. The cool thing about the Main Event Mafia was we had five guys that were really special. Bringing them all together, making this clan, this new faction, was one of the best things I ever did. I didn’t ask to be the Godfather of the group. They actually decided for me to do that. The guys voted and said let’s make Kurt the Godfather because he’s the workhorse of the company. They knew I had most of the matches. I was the top guy in the company that was carrying the company. That was really cool that they did that. These guys were so good and so experienced. I loved being with them. They were entertaining. They were funny. We would get really serious at times. We were having a blast doing this. This is one of the best factions in the history of professional wrestling. Of course, it’s not going to get the notoriety that other ones have done like The Shield or DX because it wasn’t in WWE. It was in TNA. Unfortunately, we’ll never get that credit, but we deserve it.”

On one of his favorite wrestler’s court stories in WWE: “I remember there was one case, if you want to call it that. It was the writer Brian Gewirtz. He was accused from prosecuting attorney Bradshaw of favoring certain talent to write for them. That talent being me, Jericho, The Rock, and Edge and Christian. The judge was Undertaker, and Brian had to go to court and facing Bradshaw, you’re not gonna win. Brian had to defend himself, and Bradshaw was the prosecuting attorney. What happened was, a lot of the wrestlers got to speak their minds about Brian not writing for them. But listen, Brian was told who to write for. It wasn’t like he got to pick and choose, but he did find chemistry with certain people. When he did that, he would put a little more time and effort into those people. So, I understood Brian, but I also understood the boys being upset because Brian did write specifically for us, and I think Hurricane Helms. I understand why they did what they did, but at the end of the hearing, Brian had to buy five cases of beer for the wrestlers. So, at least they didn’t do anything physical to him and they only made him buy beer.”

