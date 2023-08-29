Kurt Angle Doesn’t Worry About Not Having Any ‘Five Star’ Matches

Kurt Angle has no matches under Dave Meltzer’s infamous five star list, and he respects the journalist’s opinion on it. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight podcast, Angle was asked about not having any matches rated five stars by the Wrestling Observer founder. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not having any five-star matches from Meltzer: “It’s his opinion, I will respect that. I do understand he’s very knowledgeable of wrestling. Maybe he just doesn’t like my style, I don’t know. But it’s unfortunate that I don’t have a five-star match from him, considering people take his word as valuable. They look at him and say ‘Okay, this is the guy who rates the matches, and he’s pretty accurate with it.’ … I don’t know what to say. I’m really surprised I haven’t had one five-star match, but that’s his opinion, and I have to respect it.”

On what matches of his are five star-worthy: “Undertaker, No Way Out 2006. Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 21. Eddie Guerrero, SummerSlam 2004. Brock Lesnar, Iron Man Match, on ‘SmackDown.’ Geez, I would say … my first World Title against The Rock. There’s a lot of matches, I’m sorry man. Me personally, I would rate myself five stars for about 20 of the matches, but that’s not necessarily going to be true.”