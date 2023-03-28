Kurt Angle Predicts A Cody Rhodes Victory At WrestleMania 39

Speaking recently with Rewind Recap Relive, Kurt Angle offered his thoughts on what should be expected for the headliner match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 (per Fightful). Angle shared his analysis of both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as wrestlers and performers, as well as providing his prediction on how their confrontation will conclude. You can find a few highlights from Angle and watch the complete episode below.

On his evaluation of Rhodes as a talent: “Cody was great. He was always good. He was young when he started out, but he was every bit as good back then as he is now. The company just didn’t utilize him properly. After he went to AEW and got some more years and made himself even more popular, WWE brought him back, and now they’re doing the right thing with him. Cody Rhodes is every bit as good as his dad and his brother. He might even be a little bit better.”

On who he thinks should triumph at WrestleMania: “Yes, I have no doubt in my mind that’s gonna happen at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns, it’s been over two years, and Cody Rhodes is really hot right now. They needed somebody to kind of ignite the company, and Cody Rhodes is doing that right now as we speak. Him beating Roman Reigns would be a big deal for the WWE and the WWE Universe.”

On the impact of The Bloodline as a stable: “I think they’ve done an incredible job with it. It is one of the most over factions in history. I put them up with the nWo, DX. The Bloodline, they’ve done huge things. All these guys are Samoan, which is incredible. Then you have Sami Zayn [laughs]. But what they have done with The Bloodline and making it all about their heritage, that’s been doing amazing things for their heritage. They got so over with the help of Paul Heyman, they really have become one of the best factions of all time.”

On the legacy established by Roman Reigns: “Roman, when he started out, he was a little green. The reason why the fans didn’t accept him is because Vince kept pushing him when he wasn’t ready. But Roman Reigns stepped up to the challenge, he started getting better and better, and he started improving, and he earned his right to where he is today. He’s the best wrestler in the business right now, and he deserves to be champion, the longest-reigning champion in the current day. He deserves this.”