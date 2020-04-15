wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Releases Statement on WWE Release, Thanks WWE for All His Time There
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle, was released from his role as a producer for the company earlier today. Angle has since released a statement on his Twitter account, which you can see below.
I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue
Kurt Angle retired from active in-ring competition last year after his loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Since that time, he’s been working full-time as a producer for WWE.
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020
