Kurt Angle Says He Enjoyed Working With Vince Russo, Explains Why Russo’s Stories Didn’t Always Work in TNA

– In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle discussed his experiences working with Vince Russo and why he enjoyed them. Angle worked with Russo in 2006 after leaving WWE and joining TNA. That era was arguably the height of Russo backlash, with fans sometimes chanting “Fire Russo” during shows and PPVs such as Destination X 2007.

Angle explained that he always enjoyed working with Russo and explained why he didn’t think Russo’s angles always worked; highlights and the full video are below:

On working with Vince Russo in TNA: “We came up with a lot of our own stuff, but we had a good writer. A lot of people want to pick on Vince Russo; I love him. I thought he was really good at his writing. I think the problem was, you know, there were a lot of talent that weren’t willing to do what he wrote. So when it came down to TV time, nothing really meshed together because you have talent saying, ‘I’m not doing that, I’m gonna do this.’ And all of a sudden, the story turns into something different or it phases out. Doesn’t really work.”

On enjoying working with Russo: “Vince was always, Vince Russo was always on top of stuff, he was writing. I did everything he told me to do. I trusted him that much. So unfortunately, I didn’t get to work with him in WWE. [He] just left right before I debuted. But Vince was a great writer, I had a great writer in WWE with Brian Gewirtz. And I was very blessed to have those guys.”

