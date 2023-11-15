Kurt Angle Recalls Training At Foxcatcher, Called Dave Schultz The Day He Was Killed

Kurt Angle was being coached by Dave Schultz during the time where Schultz was murdered by John du Pont, and he recalled the situation in a recent interview. Du Pont’s murder of Schultz at Foxcatcher Farm in Pennsylvania shocked the nation, and Angle spoke about training at the facility on the True Geordie podcast.

“What’s crazy is I would train at Foxcatcher probably seven months a year,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because it was in Pennsylvania. It was right down the road from me, three or four-hour drive, so I would go there, and I would bounce back and forth from my hometown to Philadelphia, PA, where Foxcatcher was.”

He continued, “I called Dave [Schultz] the day that he got killed. I called him right around the time he got shot. I left him a message on his answering machine, and I told him that I’m coming out the next day to train with him. I go to practice that night after I made that call. I went to practice in Pittsburgh down at Duquesne University; it’s a college in the city of Pittsburgh, and I wrestled, I trained, and afterward, I looked up at the TV and I see on CNN, ‘Dave Schultz shot and murdered.'”

Du Pont suffered from mental health problems and murdered Schultz, who he was employing at the wrestling facility, on January 26th, 1996. The story of du Pont and Schultz was dramatized in the 2008 film Foxcatcher starring Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo.