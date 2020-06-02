Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down an Offer to Manage Matt Riddle

– While speaking to ComicBookResources, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he turned down an offer to serve as the manager for new Smackdown Superstar Matt Riddle. Angle recently appeared as the special guest referee for last week’s Cage Fight on NXT between Timothy Thatcher and Riddle.

Ultimately, Angle turned down the offer because the timing wasn’t right. Speaking on the matter, Angle sated the following:

“I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability. His personality is great. At first, it’s a little odd. But once you get to know him, he’s very likable. And that’s what he’s going to get from the fans. They’re going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He’s phenomenal in the ring. There’s no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he’s going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time.”

When Angle was asked about possibly joining up with Riddle in the future, he stated, “You never know [laughs].” As previously noted, Angle was the one who revealed Riddle coming to Smackdown on last week’s episode.