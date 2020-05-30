wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Coming to Smackdown, Revealed By Kurt Angle
It’s official: Matt Riddle is coming to Smackdown, and Kurt Angle is the man that announced him. Angle appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown and announced that Riddle had his last NXT match and will be moving to Smackdown. They then played a hype video for Riddle.
Riddle lost to Timothy Thatcher in the Cage Fight on this week’s NXT. It was reported earlier this week that Riddle would be headed to the Blue Brand.
