Backstage Update on Matt Riddle Moving to the Main Roster, Which Brand He’s Rumored For

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is rumored to be leaving NXT and joining the main roster soon. PWInsider released a new report on Matt Riddle’s status earlier today and what show Riddle will end up on.

According to “multiple sources” for the PWInsider report, it’s been “confirmed” that Riddle will be making his main roster debut on Smackdown. There were reportedly plans in place to move Riddle to Smackdown since before WrestleMania 36. However, those plans were apparently put on hold following the event. Talks later resumed for moving Riddle to Smackdown around several weeks ago.

As noted, Riddle’s match with Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight this Wednesday on NXT is expected to serve as the blowoff match for the feud and also the farewell for Riddle to NXT. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be serving as the special guest referee for the match.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer commented on Matt Riddle’s status again on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer initially reported that Riddle was scheduled for an “imminent” move to the main roster. According to Meltzer, he said there’s a “good chance” that Riddle will be on Smackdown and noted that Riddle was performing at the Performance Center on Monday (May 25), when Smackdown was being taped for this Friday’s broadcast on May 29.

Meltzer stated that while it’s possible Riddle could’ve been filming material for next week’s episode, it’s more likely he was at the Performance Center to work on this week’s episode of Smackdown. As for why Riddle didn’t end up on Raw, Meltzer speculated that it’s because Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him. The two allegedly had a backstage altercation during Royal Rumble weekend.

Riddle signed with WWE in 2018 and later joined the NXT roster.