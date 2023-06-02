Kurt Angle Was Uncomfortable With Being A Heel, Why He Didn’t Mind Losing At House Shows

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the brutal WWE European tours, why he never minded losing at house shows as a heel, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On embracing being a heel: “It’s really uncomfortable. To be honest with you. I felt uncomfortable looking at it, oh man, when fans booed me. But you know what? For some reason, back then, you deserved it. Didn’t give a shit, and it was looking sure I needed to talk to.”

On working WWE International Tours: “Yeah, we were traveling every day. I mean, sometimes we wouldn’t even stay at a hotel. We would fly through the night. I mean, this traveling was brutal. And we especially went to Australia because we go to Australia, then we come back through Europe, do that, and then come back to the [United] States and then end up having to go straight to TV. It was brutal.”

On why he didn’t mind losing at WWE house shows: “For house shows, the babyface always wins. Unless he’s a champion, I probably shouldn’t let that happen. Letting the cat out of the bag, even though most people know that already. But no, you have to do the honors. You have to lose to the baby faces because you want to send the fans home happy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.