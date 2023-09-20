Kurt Angle Claims Vince McMahon Told Him He Plans To Live To 120

In an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience (via Fightful), Kurt Angle said Vince McMahon once told him that he planned to live until he was 120 and wouldn’t give WWE up until then. Of course, the second part proved to be somewhat false as while McMahon has a high position of power, he no longer owns the company. It was sold to Endeavor this year and Ari Emanuel is now the person in charge.

Angle said: “I love the guy. He’s always treated me right. I never had a problem with Vince. I’m glad he got the money he got. I never thought he would sell the company. I thought you would have to pry it from his cold dead hands. I thought he would keep the company forever. He put his heart and soul into it. No one works harder than he does. He’s a machine. You know what he told me when I came back to WWE? He said, ‘I’m going to have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I’m 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I plan on living until I’m 120. I’m never letting the company go. I’m always going to work here. They’re going to have to pry it from my cold dead hands.’ That’s what keeps him going. That’s why I’m a little, not nervous, but what’s he going to do now? His life is wrestling.“