Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Vince McMahon directing his kissing scene with Stephanie McMahon, getting knocked out at SummerSlam 2000, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon directing his kissing scene with Stephanie McMahon during the love triangle storyline with Triple H: “Oh, this was ridiculously weird. I mean, to come backstage with Stephanie and to have to do a pre-tape that was going live, so we weren’t going to tape it, it was going to be one take. I think Vince did that on purpose so we only had to kiss once. I also don’t know if we had the time to pre-tape it, so that was probably the real issue. We got backstage and Vince wants to direct it. I was like, ‘Holy shit,’ Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s father is going to direct me kissing her during a pre-tape.

“I was nervous as hell. Vince was four feet away and his eyes were this open. He’s just looking. I’m like, ‘This is so weird, man. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.’ So, I went down to kiss her and we caught eyes and then we went to kiss and I stuck my lips out like this because I didn’t want to go with an open mouth because Vince was there and I didn’t want to disrespect Triple H or Stephanie. But I kissed her like this and after the pre-tape, she goes, ‘Hey, you kiss like a fish.’ I was like, ‘What did you expect Stephanie, your dad’s here watching. He’s directing. Your dating Triple H. What do you want me to do?'”

On getting knocked out during the SummerSlam 2000 main event with Triple H and The Rock: “To go back and explain, that was supposed to happen. I was supposed to pretend to get knocked out. I was gonna be carted backstage and come back for Stephanie and help Triple H try to beat The Rock. She wanted me to help, so that was the whole idea. The thing is, it happened for real. I got knocked out, I mean really knocked out. When Triple H went to hit the Pedigree, he goes down, up, and down with the timing, so you can time it when you hit and land on the ground. So, when he went down, the table broke early, and he had my hands and arms trapped behind my back. That’s how he locks it. So I landed four feet below, straight with my head on the concrete. And I was out. Triple H was trying to get my attention, and he said I was snoring. I was just out of it.

“So, Triple H improvised and tried to work on me and beat me up a little bit while I don’t think Rock was out yet. The Rock came out and that’s when they wheeled me back. I was supposed to be wheeled back, and we were supposed to do a pre-tape backstage. Stephanie says ‘Kurt, can you go back out there, you gotta help me.’ I had to say, ‘Only for you Steph, I’ll do it for you’. The problem is, I got knocked out, and when I had to do the pre-tape, Stephanie would tell me what I had to say and I would say OK, and 30 seconds later, I’d say ‘What am I saying again? I don’t know what I’m saying.’ I couldn’t compute what I was going to say, I couldn’t remember. So, it was a complete nightmare. I don’t remember any of it. But the match came across really good, and the outcome was, Vince thought I hit a home run that day. I stepped up for the company, and he said I’m gonna pay you back for this. And he did.”

