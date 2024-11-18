Kurt Angle On Why He’s Raising Money For US Olympic Wrestling Team

Kurt Angle is helping the US Olympic wrestling teams raise money, and he recently explained why that’s the case. Angle is of course an Olympic gold medalist from 1996, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio about trying to raise money for the men’s and women’s freestyle Olympic wrestling team, and the men’s Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team.

“The reason why I’m doing this is because, I don’t know if you guys know this, but like countries like China, and Russia, and many other countries, their governments pay their Olympic athletes to train and compete full-time,” Angle said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “So they don’t have to get jobs, they don’t have to make a living, all they have to do is train and compete and they’re taken care of.”

He continued, “We don’t have that luxury here in the United States, so our athletes for the most part have to get jobs and they have to train around their work schedule, and that doesn’t fare very well for an Olympic athlete.”

You can donate to the teams at Angle’s official website.