UPDATED: Kushida Reportedly Exits WWE After Deal Expires
UPDATED: New details have been revealed about Kushida’s exit from WWE. According to Fightful, the early indications are that his deal with the company expired although there’s no word as to whether a new one was offered to him.
ORIGINAL: Kushida’s time in WWE is at an end, according to a new report. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that the NXT star has exited the company, though details have not yet been reported.
Kushida signed with WWE in April of 2019 and made his first on-screen appearance at NXT Takeover: New York. During his time in the company he held the NXT Cruiserweight Title from April of 2021 to September. He had most recently been working with Ikemen Jiro as the tag team Jacket Time, and was in a feud with Von Wagner.
Fightful has confirmed that Kushida has left WWE
We'll have details as we learn them on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/CYaMQxmT2u
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 19, 2022
