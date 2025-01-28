Kushida vs. Neon Set for MLW TV Tapings in February

– Major League Wrestling announced that Kushida will face CMLL wrestler Neon for the upcoming MLW TV tapings on Saturday, February 8 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW today announced Kushida vs. Neon at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

MLW today announced a blockbuster middleweight division bout for Atlanta featuring Kushida, making his triumphant return as a regular member of the MLW roster, taking on CMLL’s Neon, one of the most dynamic breakout stars of CMLL’s new era.

This highly anticipated clash pits NJPW against CMLL in an MLW ring, showcasing the very best from around the world. With a maximum weight limit of 205 pounds, the middleweight division represents innovation, athleticism, and some of the most thrilling action in MLW.

Kushida, the six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, comes to MLW with one mission: to capture gold and cement himself as the division’s top wrestler. Known for his mastery of technical wrestling, electrifying high-flying maneuvers, and hoverboard ups, Kushida is ready to rewrite history in MLW. Fans will witness his quest to make the middleweight title part of his storied legacy as he steps into the MLW ring.

Standing in his way is the “Human Asteroid” Neon, a rising star in CMLL who made his MLW debut this past weekend at MLW Reloaded, leaving fans buzzing. Neon’s debut performance lived up to his explosive nickname, as he dazzled with innovative offense and a fearless fight against Virus. With a reputation as one of CMLL’s most exciting breakout stars, Neon aims to leave a crater-sized impact on Major League Wrestling, proving why he’s among the best in the sport today.

This match promises to be a potential show-stopper, as Kushida’s technical precision meets Neon’s high-octane style in a collision of global wrestling excellence. It’s a dream match for fans of lucha libre, Japanese wrestling, and MLW’s world-class middleweight division.

Don’t miss Kushida vs. Neon, filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS.

