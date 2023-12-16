Kyle Fletcher Wanted To Become ROH TV Champion To Redefine Himself

In a video posted to Twitter, Kyle Fletcher explained that he wanted to become ROH TV champion at Final Battle last night to redefine himself as more than a tag wrestler. He won the Survival of the Fittest match to become the new champion.

He said: “You know, people have seen me win Tag Team Championships all over the world, but this is literally the first singles championship I have won in my entire career. More than just the incredible lineage of this championship, the reason I wanted to win it so bad is so people could stop calling me a tag team wrestler. So I could prove that Kyle Fletcher at 24 years old is not just ‘good for 24 years old.’ Kyle Fletcher at 24 years old is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Now, the easy part is done. I am your new Ring of Honor Television Champion. The hard work begins when I have to make this the most important championship in Ring of Honor, in AEW, in the entire frickin world. Because heavy lies the head.”