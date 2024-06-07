wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Agrees To ROH TV Title Rematch Against Lee Johnson
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
Kyle Fletcher has a new ROH World TV Championship defense in Lee Johnson. This week’s episode of ROH TV saw Johnson ask for a rematch against Fletcher for the title.
Fletcher said he’s beaten Johnson twice in the last six months, which led to Johnson saying he could beat Fletcher twice in a night and challenged Fletcher to a Best Two of Three Falls match for the title. Fletcher accepted the challenge, though no date was announced for the rematch.
Lee Johnson (@BigShottyLee) is calling his shot!
But, the #ROH World TV Champion @kylefletcherpro has some scathing words for Johnson.
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/adJl8Ss75N
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 6, 2024
