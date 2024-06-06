ROH TV Results 6.6.24: World TV Championship Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Kyle Fletcher defend the ROH World TV Championship and more. You can see the results below from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:

* Queen Aminata def. Mazzerati

* Dalton Castle was interviewed and apologized to Lexy Nair for his recent antics. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie came in, with Johnny accusing Castle of stealing his glasses.

* Marina Shafir def. Amira

* ROH Men’s World Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Dalton Castle

* The Infantry def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts

* Lee Johnson called out Kyle Fletcher, challenging him to a rematch for the Men’s ROH Television Title. Fletcher appeared and told Johnson to get to the back of the line. Johnson said he could beat Fletcher twice in one night and made the challenge a 2/3 Falls Match, which Fletcher accepted.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Zamaya. Red Velvet attacked Starkz after but the champion escaped. Queen Aminata came out and threw Starkz into the ring and Velvet & Starkz brawled until officials separated them.

* The Dark Order def. Iron Savages and Griff Garrison, Cole Karter & Johnny TV

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1798854632795492568

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1798862434574205231