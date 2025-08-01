Kyle Fletcher Captures TNT Title On AEW Collision

Kyle Fletcher is your new AEW TNT Champion, winning the title on this week’s AEW Collision. Tuesday’s show saw Fletcher defeat Dustin Rhodes in a street fight to capture the title after hitting him in the knee with a screwdriver and then delivering a brainbuster onto tacks for the win.

Rhodes came out for the match to his WCW “Natural” theme and at one point applied the Iron Claw with a thumbtacked glove, while also putting tacks down Fletcher’s tights before hitting Shattered Dreams.

This marks Fletcher’s first run with the title and ends Rhodes’ reign at 20 days. He won the vacated title at AEW All In: Texas after Adam Cole relinquished it.

