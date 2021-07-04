Kyle O’Reilly Is a Big Fan of The Sandman, The Invisibles

Kyle O’Reilly is catching up on his comic reading, and has expressed his love of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and Grant Morrison’s The Invisibles. O’Reilly spoke with Robbie Fox on the latter’s My Mom’s Basement show and talked about what he’s reading as of late, naming those two comic series.

“I’m currently reading Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series, and it is phenomenal,” he said (per Fightful). “The storytelling is so heavy and so deep and thought out and it’s really blowing my mind. I’m really into comic books and you know, not necessarily superheroes, I love superheroes, but just the medium of comic books used to tell a story is so cool. Graphic novels and this that and the other. Novels in general. I really love fictional narratives, things like that. We’re all geeky in our own ways, right?”

He continued on to praise the Morrison series as well, saying, “Another one, similar to the whole paranormal thing is, I don’t know if you’re familiar with Grant Morrison’s The Invisibles? The Invisibles is really cool. You should check that out. It’s kind of like these sort of underground superheroes but they’re going against these archons and the underground bases of aliens. Stuff like that. It’s kind of all the cool fun things we were just talking about but in a storytelling comic book. The Invisible is pretty sweet too, you should check it out.”

The Sandman is currently being adapted to a series by Netflix, which is under production.