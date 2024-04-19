wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly on the Silver Lining Of His Hiatus From AEW Due To Injury
In an interview with Fightful, Kyle O’Reilly spoke about his absence from AEW due to neck fusion surgery and how it ended up being a blessing in disguise. O’Reilly had surgery in June 2022 and made his return at AEW Revolution this year.
He said: “To really be patient. All I could really do was everything that was in my power, which was rehabbing, staying positive, and knowing that eventually it would get better. That’s a huge mental hurdle to get over and that’s half the battle in getting well. Just to know that if I stayed the course, eventually things would get better. I didn’t expect it to take as long as it did, but I wasn’t expecting the complications to begin with. At the end of the day, it ended up being a blessing for me because I got some special time at home with my daughter, who was six months old when I got hurt, and now I’m going back and she’s over two. I got to spend all that quality time at home with her and playing that stay-at-home dad role. I found that I’m a better dad than I ever was a wrestler. There’s always that as a backup plan. Just staying the course, be positive knowing I would get better, and eventually I would get back in the ring and back on pay-per-view and here I am.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy
- Eric Bischoff Wouldn’t Put Money On Chances Of Vince McMahon Starting A New Wrestling Company
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Gives AEW ‘Warning’ Over Nyla Rose Match, Rose Responds