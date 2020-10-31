wrestling / News
WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Talks Match With Finn Balor in New Video, Stock Closes Down
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center has posted a new video with Kyle O’Reilly discussing his match with Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver 31. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Kyle O’Reilly opens up about Finn Bálor bringing out the best in him at NXT TakeOver 31 and the damage his body suffered during their grueling NXT Championship Match.”
– WWE’s stock finished Friday by closing at $36.36, down $0.97 (2.60%) from the previous closing price. The drop comes after the Q3 earnings call on Thursday. The closing price is the lowest for the stock since it ended April 11th at $36.27.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls First Time He Worked With Paul Heyman On Commentary, Why He Thinks Heyman Has Best Promo In Wrestling
- Paige Reacts On Stream As WWE Stars Shut Down Twitch Accounts: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Streaming’
- More on Plan For Matt Riddle After Losing First Name, Vince McMahon Involved
- Ronda Rousey’s 2019 WWE Storyline Arrest Listed As Real On COVID-19 Ad Campaign Recruitment Document