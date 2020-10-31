wrestling / News

WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Talks Match With Finn Balor in New Video, Stock Closes Down

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover Finn Balor Kyle O'Reilly

– The WWE Performance Center has posted a new video with Kyle O’Reilly discussing his match with Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver 31. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Kyle O’Reilly opens up about Finn Bálor bringing out the best in him at NXT TakeOver 31 and the damage his body suffered during their grueling NXT Championship Match.”

– WWE’s stock finished Friday by closing at $36.36, down $0.97 (2.60%) from the previous closing price. The drop comes after the Q3 earnings call on Thursday. The closing price is the lowest for the stock since it ended April 11th at $36.27.

