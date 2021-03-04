wrestling / News
WWE News: LA Knight Tangles With Bronson Reed in NXT TV Debut, The Way Goes to Therapy
March 4, 2021 | Posted by
– LA Knight’s first NXT feud looks to be with Bronson Reed, as the two had some issues with each other on tonight’s show. Knight cut a promo on tonight’s show calling himself a gamechanger for NXT and on the way to the back had a staredown with Reed, who was coming out for his planned match with Cameron Grimes. Knight them came back during the match and distracted the referee, then attacked Reed which allowed Grimes to get the win:
– Elsewhere on NXT, The Way went to therapy to deal with their Dexter Lumis issues. That clip is below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance
- Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match
- Cody Rhodes on How AEW Elevation Will Be Different From Dark, Paul Wight’s Arrival, His Tag Match Against Shaq, More