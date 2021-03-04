WWE News: LA Knight Tangles With Bronson Reed in NXT TV Debut, The Way Goes to Therapy

– LA Knight’s first NXT feud looks to be with Bronson Reed, as the two had some issues with each other on tonight’s show. Knight cut a promo on tonight’s show calling himself a gamechanger for NXT and on the way to the back had a staredown with Reed, who was coming out for his planned match with Cameron Grimes. Knight them came back during the match and distracted the referee, then attacked Reed which allowed Grimes to get the win:

– Elsewhere on NXT, The Way went to therapy to deal with their Dexter Lumis issues. That clip is below: