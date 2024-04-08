wrestling / News
LA Knight Gets Revenge, Defeats AJ Styles At WrestleMania 40
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
LA Knight has his first-ever WrestleMania win, beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40 on Sunday. Knight and Styles went back and forth on tonight’s show, ending when Knight hit a Blunt Force Trauama on Styles.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.
Oh YEAH!@RealLAKnight has arrived at #WrestleMania XL!@SlimJim pic.twitter.com/2aMdeeQXsL
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Congratulations to the @SlimJim #WrestleMania sweepstakes winner! YEAH! pic.twitter.com/4kRX0Pi36G
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
NEW MUSIC for @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/HPoDvv0pde
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
He's FLIPPING OUT at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZPWJugCh0T
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
