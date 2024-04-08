wrestling / News

LA Knight Gets Revenge, Defeats AJ Styles At WrestleMania 40

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight WrestleMania 40 Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight has his first-ever WrestleMania win, beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40 on Sunday. Knight and Styles went back and forth on tonight’s show, ending when Knight hit a Blunt Force Trauama on Styles.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 40, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading