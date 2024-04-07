Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E, and CM Punk. The Kickoff Show starts with a video package featuring highlights from Night One followed by highlights of the Night One press conference. Next up is a video package for Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens followed by a WrestleMania by the Numbers video package. We head to a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Bayley followed by highlights of Gunther vs. Sami Zayn from Night One.

The second hour of the Kickoff Show starts with Jackie Redmond and Wade Barrett joining the Kickoff Show panel, and they send us to a video package for Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. Next up is a video package featuring highlights of The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins from Night One, and then the Kickoff Show finished up with a video package for Cody Rhodes finishing the story.

Stephanie McMahon makes her way down to the ring and welcomes us to WrestleMania XL. She says that that she’s been a part of every WrestleMania in one way or another, but this might be the one that she’s the most proud of, because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque Era.



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre



McIntyre hits Rollins with a Claymore as soon as the bell rings and gets a looong two count. Rollins out of the ring, so McIntyre follows him to the outside and continues the assault. McIntyre suplexes Rollins on the outside and goes for a Future Shock DDT, but Rollins counters and hits a Pedigree on the outside. Rollins rolls back into the ring, waits for McIntyre, and hits the Stomp for a two count of his own. Rollins goes for another Pedigree, but McIntyre counters into a back drop. Rollins and McIntyre slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rollins lands a super kick, but McIntyre answers with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre sets up for another Claymore, but Rollins counters into a powerbomb. Rollins hits a second Pedigree and once again hits the Stomp. Rollins hits a second Stomp, but McIntyre again kicks out at two. Rollins heads up top and goes for a top rope diving Stomp, but McIntyre steps out of the way. McIntyre hits the Future Shock DDT but only gets a two count. McIntyre goes for Go To Sleep, but Rollins counters into a rollup pin for a two count. McIntyre lands a Claymore but once again only gets a two count. McIntyre drags Rollins out of the ring and tries to powerbomb him through the announce table, but Rollins blocks and hits Stomp onto the announce table. Rollins rolls McIntyre back into the ring but immediately eats a Claymore. McIntyre makes the cover, but Rollins once again miraculously kicks out. McIntyre hits one more Claymore, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth “Freakin” Rollins with the Claymore.

Match Length: 10:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼

After the match, McIntyre gets in CM Punk’s face and relentlessly taunts him. Punk finally gets fed up and knocks McIntyre off the announce table. Punk takes off his arm brace and blasts McIntyre in the face. HERE COMES DAMIAN PRIEST!!! PRIEST HITS MCINTYRE IN THE FACE WITH THE MITB BRIEFCASE AND CASHES IN!!!