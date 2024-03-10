LA Knight On Not Being In Title Picture At WrestleMania, Goals For Next Year

LA Knight had a strong year in 2023, and he weighed in on not being in the title scene for WrestleMania 40. Knight was asked about the matter in his interview with The Gorilla Position, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he’s frustrated about not being in the title picture for WrestleMania: “Yes. In a certain way, I look at my career in a sense of, 2023, in all reality, should have never happened the way it happened. That was insanity. That was crazy how, literally and legitimately, there were no plans for me after the Royal Rumble, there was nothing. I was there because I was trusted to be good enough to hang with Bray and make him look good. I think I did that, but in the process, my God, did a light shine. For whatever reason, there were no plans for me after that. For things to go the way that they did in the last year, it’s amazing. I get all these congratulations, ‘you’ve done so much.’ I have, but everything that I’ve done, from a career standpoint, pretty good, but from a merit standpoint, adding to the resume and saying, ‘this guy has been an Intercontinental Champ, this guy has been a United States champ, WWE champ, World Heavyweight champ, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble winner,’ I really don’t have anything to hang my hat on in that regard. For that, yeah, I’m like, okay, there has to be a time where I start.”

On his goals moving forward: “I created one hell of a foundation in 2023. Now it’s time to go and start creating a legacy and start making those things to hang my hat on and building the resume to where people will say, ‘this guy can legitimately make a claim of being one of the best of this era if not one of the best in the whole thing.’ I’m sure a lot of people will say, ‘this guy, he’s terrible.’ For me, you look at what happened over the last year, and honestly, I can say, agree with it or disagree with it, that has never happened. Ever. In the history of the business. There have been guys who have gotten crazy crazy over in a short amount of time, and it’s because they had rocket pushes. I had none until, finally, their hand was forced. In that regard, this has never happened where there was no expectations put on someone and all of a sudden, he lit the damn world on fire. That’s cool, but to me, I’ve now proven the worth, now let’s build the empire. Is there a little frustration in that regard? I suppose, but at the same time, if you don’t think I’m going to walk into WrestleMania and make this a big one, oh boy, we’re going to have a good time.”