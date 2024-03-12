LA Knight Shares His Feelings About Kevin Nash

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar LA Knight was asked if he’s ever spoken to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Previously, Nash has been an openly harsh critic of Knight’s work in WWE. Knight stated the following on Nash (via Fightful):

“No, but I’ve had conversations with his friends about it and they’ve all been like, ‘Ah, don’t listen to this stuff.’ Whatever. What am I going to do, worry about that? In a certain sense, there is one part of me that’s like, if this guy wants to take food off my table, that’s cool. It’s a piece of s*** move, but that’s cool. At the same time, why am I going to bother thinking too much about it?”

As noted, Nash has criticized LA Knight, calling him a “ripoff of The Rock.”