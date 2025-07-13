Seth Rollins Suffers Injury At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Loses to LA Knight

LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, following what appeared to be an injury to Rollins. Rollins came off the ropes with a springboard moonsault and landed on his feet. When he did, he immediately began to favor his knee and collapsed in the corner. After being checked on by officials, Rollins tried to continue, only for Knight to hit him with the BFT and win. Rollins was helped to the back after the match.

It remains to be seen if this is a storyline. If it’s not, we’ll get you an update on Rollins as we get it.