Lana Comments On Rusev Returning to WWE, Shares Backstage Photos

As previously reported, Rusev made his return to WWE on this past Monday’s episode of RAW, attacking Alpha Academy. In a post on Instagram, Lana spoke about Rusev’s return to the company and shared backstage photos from Las Vegas.

She wrote: “Rusev is back on #Raw @wwe @wwe_on_netflix ! Everyone in this swipe thank you! To the fans thank you !! Thank you @tripleh @wwe @paradigmtalentagency @nicklopiccolo”