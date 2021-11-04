Lana Explains Why She Changed Her Hair Color

It was reported last week that Lana changed her hair color from blonde to brunette, and it was speculated that it was for an audition. In a post on Instagram, Lana asked if she should change the color back. She also confirmed that it was for an acting role.

She wrote: “Should I keep the black hair??? I was asked to dye my hair black to play the character TubeRose for @trailblazersfilmofficial @trailblazersfilm”

The movie, Trail Blazers, will debut next year from Confix Studios. It’s described as a “post-apocalyptic fantasy set in the desert of New Mexico.”