wrestling / News

Lance Archer Reveals Which Non-AEW Wrestler He’d Most Like To Face

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Lance Archer AEW All Out

Lance Archer had a Q&A on Twitter tonight and revealed his which non-AEW wrestler he’d most like to face, naming Ricochet, as well as which retired wrestler he’d like to face, Sting.

He also said his favorite match from the last few years was his bout against Will Ospreay at the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, TX.

“Working W Osprey in Dallas for G1 opener in front of family and friends was pretty dang cool”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lance Archer, Ashish

More Stories

loading