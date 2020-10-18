Lance Archer Reveals Which Non-AEW Wrestler He’d Most Like To Face

Lance Archer had a Q&A on Twitter tonight and revealed his which non-AEW wrestler he’d most like to face, naming Ricochet, as well as which retired wrestler he’d like to face, Sting.

He also said his favorite match from the last few years was his bout against Will Ospreay at the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, TX.

“Working W Osprey in Dallas for G1 opener in front of family and friends was pretty dang cool”

I wish I coulda wrestled @KingRicochet — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 17, 2020

Sting — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 17, 2020