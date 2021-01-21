Lance Storm Reflects on Working on Acclaim’s ECW Games

– During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm recalled working on the Acclaim ECW video games. Acclaim previously developed and published ECW Hardcore Revolution and ECW Anarchy Rulz. Below are some highlights.

Storm on recording the sounds for the ECW games: “They brought us to the Acclaim offices in New York, somewhere. Every sound from that video game we had to record. All the grunting, the groaning, the ‘ow, oh!’ As well as three or four lines of taunting that our character would have done. But, I don’t recall every doing any of that in WWE.”

Storm on how Acclaim officials wanted him to do moves through a thick piece of plexiglass for the commercial: “We didn’t do motion capture, but we did—and it was absurd—they came to, we did a show in White Plains and they were going to film the commercial. We get there and they’ve got this set-up in the ring. They’ve got, it had to have been, a four inch thick chunk of plexiglass in the middle of the ring on blocks with a camera underneath it. They wanted all of us to do wrestling moves on it. So, they wanted a guy to jump off the top rope and splash the camera so you could see it. We’re like, ‘We can’t land on that.’ They’re like, ‘Why not?’ I’m like, ‘That’s four inches thick plexiglass, it’s like landing on concrete.’ They’re like, ‘Can’t you just splash that?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ So, they eventually managed to put some the gym mats on the floor in New York around it. Just enough so that the camera didn’t see it and a couple of guys would be willing to do a couple of bumps on that. But, it was not good,” Storm recalled.

Lance Storm on doing as a janitor for toy releases after the Invasion angle: “There was a week, and unfortunately it was just after we had all been fired from the Invasion and I did the segment where I was mopping floors at WWE New York, the restaurant, hoping to make my way back after being fired. All of the toy companies were doing, I guess, probably the Christmas launch or something, so there were all these toys coming out and so we were all there, too. I’m assuming none of the people knew wrestling. So, they just watched the episode the week before they showed up. So, literally every piece of merchandise and toy they had me doing janitor stuff as if that was my gimmick. There was a lot of voice stuff, sound effects for different things or microphone you could interview people. They wanted me to record all these lines about mopping floors. I was just like, ‘Augh.'”