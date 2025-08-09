– In a post on his Threads account, former WWE Superstar Lance Storm responded to The Undertaker sharing his indifference regarding wrestlers filming TikTok videos backstage. The Undertaker thinks wrestlers should be taking the time to watch the rest of the shows and watch back their matches.

The Undertaker said on his Six Feet Under podcast (via Cultaholic Wrestling), “I’m a notoriously old school dude. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to the shows, and if you can even find talent backstage watching matches, like most of ‘em are filming TikTok’s, doing all this other [stuff].” He continued, “Even when I was on the road full time, if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was gonna be a bad day for you.”

Lance Storm later responded to The Undertaker’s comments. He wrote, “Talent aren’t on the road full time anymore. They work one day a week. They have 6 days to watch matches back. Times changes. Many only see their friends 1 day a week now.”