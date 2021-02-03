Lars Sullivan Reportedly No Showed WWE Tapings Prior To Release

As noted earlier today, Lars Sullivan said in an interview that he told WWE that he was done with wrestling due to his severe anxiety, and added that his previous issues were “idiocy” and “selfish behavior.”

In a post on the F4WOnline forums, Dave Meltzer stated that at one point, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon really wanted to push Lars Sullivan, but that changed over time. Sullivan also no-showed WWE TV tapings before he was released. It’s unknown what tapings he didn’t show up for, but he was working a storyline in WWE in late October and November before he vanished from TV. His last match was on the October 23 Smackdown, a win over Chad Gable.