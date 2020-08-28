Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Main Event Cut Down For Time, Certain Segments Went Over

Fightful reports that last night’s tables match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite was ‘massively’ cut for time, which in a match that went just over six and a half minutes. AEW also had to go to a commercial break in the middle of it, although the match was shown in the picture-in-picture portion of the screen.

Three segments on the broadcast went longer than they were supposed to, which resulted in the changes in the main event.