Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Main Event Cut Down For Time, Certain Segments Went Over

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite logo

Fightful reports that last night’s tables match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite was ‘massively’ cut for time, which in a match that went just over six and a half minutes. AEW also had to go to a commercial break in the middle of it, although the match was shown in the picture-in-picture portion of the screen.

Three segments on the broadcast went longer than they were supposed to, which resulted in the changes in the main event.

