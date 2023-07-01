Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Rises In Viewers, Ratings Even

Programming Insider reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up in viewership and ratings from last week‘s preliminary numbers. It was, however, not better than last week’s final numbers.

The show had 2.345 million viewers, which is up from last week’s preliminary (2.25 million) but down from last week’s final (2.354 million).

In the key 18-49 demographic, it had an 0.61 rating, which is up from last week’s preliminary rating (0.55) and even with the final rating.

The show was the top-rated program of the night, but behind CBS’s programming in viewers, including Blue Bloods, SWAT and Fire Country.