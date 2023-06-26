WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Slip From Previous Week

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown saw a downward tick from the week before. Friday’s episode accrued a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.354 million viewers, down 9% and 3.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.67 demo rating and audience of 2.43 million.

The numbers were above the 0.60 and 2.278 million from two weeks ago. Smackdown topped all shows on TV for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating an episode of Dateline on NBC (0.25 demo rating, 2.461 million viewers).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.602 demo rating and 2.326 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.524 demo rating and 2.132 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.