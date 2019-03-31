Last Week Tonight Reportedly Looking at WWE’s Indendent Contractor Status Tonight

– John Oliver is reportedly set to tackle WWE’s use of the independent contractor classification on tonight’s Last Week Tonight. Fightful Select reports that the HBO series has spoken with several names in the industry for what is believed to be tonight’s episode, which will look at the company’s use of independent contractors.

The show, which slammed WWE for going ahead with Crown Jewel in October, is a satircal look at socialpolitical issues and other timely topics. With WrestleMania taking place next week, this is a prime moment for Oliver to examine the company’s oft-criticized classifying many employees as independent contractors despite treating them like employees.

The episode airs tonight on HBO.