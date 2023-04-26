wrestling / News
Latest AEW Dark: Elevation Was Advertised As ‘Final’ Episode on FITE
While it runs on Youtube here in the US, AEW Dark: Elevation airs on FITE internationally as part of the AEW Plus service. The latest episode was a ‘best of’ compilation, and aired this past Monday. The FITE listing also notes that it is the ‘final’ episode of the show.
The FITE description reads: “Don’t miss the Special and final episode of Elevation – it’s Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!”
AEW has not taped Elevation in a couple of weeks, and notably spread one taping across two episodes in the two weeks before this. However, the description on Youtube makes no mention of this episode being the last.
Did AEW end Dark Elevation? pic.twitter.com/lE2j7TTe83
— JamieOD (@JamieOD) April 26, 2023
