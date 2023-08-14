Latest On CM Punk & Ryan Nemeth Confrontation, Details On Other Talents Sent Home

New details have emerged on Ryan Nemeth being sent home from AEW Collision, his confrontation with CM Punk and other talents that were “sent home.” As previously reported, Nemeth was brought to town for this past weekend’s AEW Collision but was told shortly after he arrived that he would not be needed and that a flight had been booked to take him back home. That report had noted that Nemeth had previously had a confrontation with CM Punk over a tweet Nemeth had sent calling Punk “the softest man alive” after Punk’s return promo on AEW Collision’s premiere in which he called The Elite “soft.”

A number of outlets have received new information on the situation, including other talent who were reportedly “sent home” or kept away from Collision. Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling has more details on the confrontation between Nemeth and Punk, which confirms some details from a PW Torch report about the situation. The two reports confirm that the previous confrontation between Punk and Nemeth happened that the June 21st episode of Dynamite and was over the tweet that Nemeth sent. The PW Torch report notes that Punk cornered Nemeth in the locker room, got close to his face and angrily asked if they had a problem, arguing that such public statements just exacerbate existing tensions and send a bad public message about the situation. PW Torch notes that Nemeth defended his tweet, saying that Punk fired the first public shots in his promo.

Nemeth headed out to the hallway and was followed by Punk, and Haus of Wrestling reports that Punk asked Nemeth to call him “soft” to his face which Nemeth declined. Punk said he knew about Nemeth’s lack of TV time and believed that Nemeth was trying to win points with The Elite. Punk asked Nemeth to stop tweeting negative things so that everyone could move on from the negativity, and the situation was resolved with a handshake.

The PW Torch report notes that Punk is reportedly trying to keep drama out of the AEW Collision locker room, something that PWInsider also reports. PWInsider notes that one source on Nemeth’s side believes that the two don’t have heat anymore and the situation is resolved on a personal level. A new report by Fightful Select has confirmed much of these details as well, including the confrontation moving out into the hallway and Punk telling Nemeth to stop because “tensions were high and they were trying to move on” as well as the handshake once the situation was resolved.

All reports do confirm that Nemeth was sent home. PWInsider notes that Nemeth was told to go home by AEW VP Pat Buck. Nemeth had been booked as part of the rotation of talents used on the show.

It was also noted Haus of Wrestling that Christopher Daniels is being kept off of Collision because he was also involved in breaking up the All Out backstage fight and Ace Steel, who is Punk’s friend and was involved, is not allowed at AEW tapings. PWInsider notes that Daniels works as a producer on Dynamite on Wednesday but has appeared on ROH tapings before Collision is aired, and that most of the coach/producers work one show or the other. Daniels is closer friends with The Elite than he is with Punk and company.

PW Torch notes that Matt Hardy is also someone has been essentially banned from Collision as Punk has made it clear he doesn’t want Matt there. Fightful Select reports that Hardy and Isiah Kassidy were supposed to be at recent episodes of Collision and their travel was booked, then unbooked. They were not scheduled for this past weekend’s episode. Talent are of the belief that CM Punk was the reason that they have been pulled, but it has not been confirmed at all if that was the case.

Punk’s post-show promo on Hangman Page has been feeding into the reports over the weekend. Haus of Wrestling reports that Punk’s comments didn’t come off how he intended to and that he felt bad about that after the fact. Punk has told people that he still wants to sit down with Hangman Page, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, but they have declined to do so. According to Fightful, sources note that Page tries to avoid the situation and hasn’t been interested in working with Punk over the past year or so. It’s not a work on Page’s end, though many on Collision believe that Punk is trying to work himself into an angle and those close to The Elite say that these sort of situations just want to make them distance themselves even further. Page was around i for a pre-taped segment but PWInsider notes that Page lives locally in the area so saying he was “sent” home isn’t quite accurate.