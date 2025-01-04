Latest On Expectations Around Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

Charlotte Flair is expected to make a WWE TV return in the near future, according to a new report. It was reported last month that Flair was preparing for a return to the ring. Fightful Select reports that according to talent in WWE, they expect Flair is returning “sooner than later,” though they would not specify exactly when.

The report noted that most expect Flair to be factored into the Royal Rumble, though there has not yet been word of solid plans. Flair has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in December of 2023.

The report notes that WWE had no expectations or plans of Flair to be back in 2024 and expected her to miss the full ye4ar due to the severity of her injury.